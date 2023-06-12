La Salle County police reports: June 12, 2023

Nicholas D. Koehler, 24, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with driving while suspended at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday at Fourth and Joliet streets.
Ricky Jenkins, 64, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with driving while revoked at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday at 901 Grant St.
Brian W. Steele, 42, of Oglesby, was charged by Oglesby police with public intoxication at 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Avenue and Walnut Street.
Manuel Gonzalez, 28, of Romeoville, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Saturday in the 900 block of Clinton Street.
Collin R. Fathergill, 37, of Streator, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Saturday in the 1500 block of Columbus Street.
Alesha M. Peters, 43, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (battery) Saturday in the 600 block of West Madison Street.
David W. Davis, 30, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear (dangerous drugs) Friday in the 1400 block of Dakota Drive.
Isaac A. Johnson, 31, of Streator, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) Friday at Columbus and Superior streets.
Streator police reported two burglaries to vehicles, both were unlocked, at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Powell Street.
Streator police reported property damage at 1:38 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Painter Street, where a garage pedestrian door was damaged by an unknown subject who attempted to pry it open to gain entry. No entry was made.
Streator police reported a stolen vehicle, a blue Nissan Maxima, at 3:31 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Painter Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.