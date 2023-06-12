Golf: Baley Lehr captures second straight Pine Hills Invitational title

In most golf tournaments, there always seems to be a key shot or moment in the final few holes that in the end makes the difference in the final outcome.
In Sunday’s final round of the 75th annual Pine Hills Invitational on the par-70, 6,163-yard course at Pine Hills Golf Club, that juncture came on the 14th hole. Defending champion Baley Lehr, at the time holding a two-shot lead over Jesse Cavanaugh, had his tee shot hit the first in a row of trees down the left side of the fairway, leaving a tough second shot with the flag seemingly blocked by branches.
However, Lehr recovered with a tremendous shot, nearly sank a chip from 20 feet and tapped in for par.
The shot helped Lehr stay on track to capture his second consecutive and third overall title with 2-under score of 138, one shot ahead of Cavanaugh.
“I played steady with some bad shots,” Lehr said. “It was really survival golf at certain points for me today. The last few holes I was just thinking, ‘No three-putts’ and, ‘Pars are just fine.’ I went into match-play mode with the idea of just making pars until I needed anything better.”
What about the second shot on No. 14?
“That was about as good as it gets for me after a tough break,” Lehr said with a smile. “Looking back, that could have been a big swing with Jesse sitting center-cut in the fairway. I think I had a two-shot lead there, so my mindset was just getting in a position to make par. I was 220 yards out and was able to snap a 3 iron under and around all of those trees and ended up just off the back of the green.
“I had fun, well that was until I started shivering. But honestly, it was a great group to play with today, and I’m just glad I was able to play well enough when I needed too.”
Lehr becomes the sixth player to win consecutive titles, joining Andy Mickelson, Ron Ghidina, Ray Farro, Rick TenBroeck and Dante Vicini, with the former trio holding the record with three straight titles. Lehr also ties TenBroeck and Mickelson with three overall championships, while Ghidina and Farro share the record with five each.
Cavanaugh, who was tied with Lehr after each carded a 68 in Saturday’s opening round, said it was just a matter of him not capitalizing on a few chances down the stretch.
“I’m pretty happy with how I played the entire weekend, it was a great final group to be a part of, and I had a great time. I couldn’t ask for much more than that.”— Jesse Cavanaugh, 2023 Pine Hills Invitational runner-up
“I don’t [think] either of us played great, and both of us left a lot of shots out there,” Cavanaugh said. “The difference was Baley didn’t make as many mistakes as I did. He played very steady, didn’t have any bogeys, and when you’re the guy chasing, that means you have to make birdies.
“I had my chances in the final few holes on 14, 16 and 17, but I just was unable to sink makable birdie putts to get back even. The greens got slower as the day wore on, and our group as a whole was leaving putts short. That’s what happened on those two holes that I could have gained ground.
“I had finished in the top five a few times, but this is my best finish. I’m pretty happy with how I played the entire weekend, it was a great final group to be a part of, and I had a great time. I couldn’t ask for much more than that.”
Oak Lawn’s Scott Atkins, who has played in every PHI since 2013, finished with a 143 and won the Senior Division title a stroke ahead of fourth-place overall finisher Brian Lehr. He was within a shot of the lead after a birdie on No. 10, but then came an errant tee shot on the following hole and a couple tough putts that didn’t fall.
“I think after I birdied the 10th hole, I was just one shot back for 30 seconds or so until Baley tapped in,” Atkins said with a laugh. “But then the next hole I hit my tee shot up against the clubhouse and finished with a double(-bogey). I was able to recover pretty well from that, but it really hurt my chances to be in the winning spot at the end. It was a great final group to play with, and like I have everytime I’ve played here, I had a wonderful time.
“Overall, I’m pleased with how I played, and this was my best-ever finish. I had a few tee shots that I forced myself to have to punch out from under some trees. I was able to make good shots out of those tough spots, but they still hurt a little. I was able to make a couple 5-to-6-foot putts to keep myself hanging around, but Baley and Jesse really didn’t make any big mistakes in the final few holes to let me get back in the picture.”
Streator senior-to-be Cole Park fired a 154 to take the A Flight crown ahead of runner-up/fellow Streator High School student Jaydon Nambo (160), while Kim Dong, Brandon Cinotto, and Dustin White all tied for third with 164s.
Christian Beto won the Super-Senior Division, firing a 152 to edge out Tony Muscato by three strokes.
---
2023 Pine Hills Invitational Final Results
(Player-First Round-Second Round-Total)
Baley Lehr 68-70 138
Jesse Cavanaugh 68-71 139
Scott Atkins 70-73 143
Brian Lehr 70-74 144
Andrew Stineman 73-71 144
Josh Gass 73-71 144
Jeremy Debernardi 73-71 144
Baxter Teal 73-72 145
Mason Kimberley 71-76 147
Matt Swyer 71-76 147
Huston Gass 73-75 148
Lane Barbier 73-75 148
Lloyd Roth 78-72 150
Ryan Cuitino 77-73 150
Gabe Aprati 73-77 150
Troy Nelson 72-78 150
Ian Roach 72-78 150
Todd Manning 74-77 151
Drake Stoudt 73-78 151
Christian Beto 76-76 152
Patrick Guilfoyle 76-76 152
Mick Resser 72-80 152
Tres Steffey 77-76 153
Brad Dulin 76-77 153
Bryer Harris 72-81 153
Cole Park 75-79 154
Alex Blumenshine 76-78 154
Drake Kaufman 77-77 154
Kelly Gillikin 75-79 154
Dan Caporusso 76-78 154
Brian Silvers 76-78 154
Jonathan Cooper 73-81 154
Tony Muscato 75-80 155
Thomas Govern 72-83 155
John Schwarzbach 78-78 156
Ron Noel 77-79 156
Dylan Pfieffer 76-80 156
Adam Tobias 73-83 156
Zachary Schwarzbach 76-81 157
Patrick Cesario 78-80 158
Jake Strabala 78-80 158
Micah Mattingly 77-81 158
Paul Snook 79-79 158
John Haffner 74-84 158
JD Joanis 82-77 159
Rick Lehr 78-81 159
Greg Underwood 77-82 159
Jaydon Nambo 76-84 160
Davis Billows 82-78 160
Craig McConville 77-83 160
Albert Retoff 80-81 161
Stephen Ryan 81-80 161
Andrew Blackburn 79-83 162
John Lindberg 76-87 163
Jacob Merkle 76-87 163
Kim Dong 81-83 164
Brandon Cinotto 82-82 164
Dustin White 77-87 164
Ed Moltzan 85-79 164
James Gulbronson 77-88 165
Carson Zellers 84-81 165
Grant Plym 83-83 166
Chandler Creedon 77-89 166
Eric Phillis 81-86 167
John Bend 82-85 167
Jacob Armstrong 82-86 168
Gary Duffield 84-88 172
Aaron Biagioni 83-91 174
Stewart Spencer 89-85 174
Bob Randall 84-90 174
Tim Creedon 81-93 174
Patrick Washington 82-92 174
Keith Budzowski 90-85 175
Jim Zartman 90-86 176
Brandon Urbance 88-90 178
John (Juan) Hernandez 89-91 180
Bill Sipula 97-84 181
Tyler Gulbronson 94-92 186
Paul Merkle 91-95 186
Cooper Spears 96-91 187
Joe Inman 95-93 188
Chris Dye 88-103 191
Ted Stone 96-101 197
---
---
Past Pine Hills Invitational Champions, Scores
2023: Baley Lehr, Ottawa 138
2022: Baley Lehr, Ottawa 140
2021: Andrew Stineman, Scottsdale, AZ 137
2020: Ryan Cuitino, Joliet 137
2019: Michael Fastert, Wheeling 139
2018: Baley Lehr, Grand Ridge 102*
2017: Joe Zawaski, Glenview 144
2016: Kevin Flack, Rockford 137
2015: Gabriel Aprati, New Lenox 67#
Jason Buffone, New Lenox 67#
2014: Raymond Knoll, Naperville 133
2013: Michael Fastert, Des Plaines 142
2012: Andy Mickelson, Lockport 142
2011: Andy Mickelson, Lockport 133
2010: Andy Mickelson, Lockport 135
2009: Brian Lehr, Grand Ridge 138
2008: Steve Kwasigroh, Dyer, IN 138
2007: Ben Hermes, Dixon 137
2006: Tim Streng, Sterling 102*
2005: Michael Sipula III, Ottawa 142
2004: Terry Werner, Schererville, IN 140
2003: William Sipula, Ottawa 141
2002: Larry Vaughn, Naperville 140
2001: Tom Bartman, Ottawa, IL 144
2000: Dave Loux, Plano 141
1999: Jean Lafontaine, Chicago 137
1998: Bill Sipula, Ottawa 106*
1997: Tom Copeland, Chicago 143
1996: Darran Stanek, Algonquin 143
1995: Tom Studer, Joliet 141
1994: Greg Foltynewicz, Tonica 138
1993: Darran Stanek, Algonquin 138
1992: Chris Carlson, Wheaton 140
1991: Greg Foltynewicz, Tonica 139
1990: Mark Small, Flossmoor 140
1989: Rick TenBroeck, Chicago 140
1988: Rick TenBroeck, Chicago 140
1987: Ron Ghidina, Peoria 139
1986: Bill Sipula, Ottawa 141
1985: Scott Matheson, Chicago 141
1984: Dave Esler, Chicago 142
1983: Rick TenBroeck, Chicago 143
1982: Scott Stillwell, Pontiac 138
1981: Bob Abdnour, Streator 70#
1980: Scott Stillwell, Pontiac 145
1979: Dave Ogrin, Waukegan 139
1978: Dick Terry, Ottawa 146
1977: Lloyd McWilliams, Rockford 144
1976: Phil Kenny, Chicago 142
1975: Steve Cisco, Chicago 70#
1974: Bill Stillwell, Pontiac 145
1973: Bruce Houdak, Schaumberg 142
1972: Joel Hirsch, Chicago 140
1971: Peter Summers, Springfield 143
1970: Ron Ghidina, Peoria 140
1969: Ron Ghidina, Peoria 140
1968: Ron Ghidina, Libertyville 71#
1967: Ray Chamberlin, Ottawa 141
1966: Ray Farro, Ottawa 144
1965: Ray Farro, Ottawa 139
1964: Ray Farro, Peoria 142
1963: Ron Ghidina, Barrington 141
1962: Malcolm Logan, Springfield 138
1961: Dale Schofield, Highwood 144
1960: Remo Crovetti, Indianapolis, IN 137
1959: Don Essig, Macomb 145
1958: James King, Ottawa 145
1957: Ray Farro, Joliet 146
1956: William Stricklen, Ottawa 108*
1955: Ray Farro, Ottawa 146
1954: Dante Vicini, Ottawa 136
1953: Dante Vicini, Barrington 144
1952: Dave Logan, Peoria 146
1951: Gus Moreland, Waukegan 143
1950: Mike Stolarik, Waukegan 144
1949: Leo Massa, Kankakee 144
* —27 holes. # — 18 holes.