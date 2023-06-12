June 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Golf: Baley Lehr captures second straight Pine Hills Invitational title

Jesse Cavanaugh finishes 1 shot back for runner-up

By Brian Hoxsey
Baley Lehr tees off while other players watch during the Pine Hills golf tournament on Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Ottawa.

In most golf tournaments, there always seems to be a key shot or moment in the final few holes that in the end makes the difference in the final outcome.

In Sunday’s final round of the 75th annual Pine Hills Invitational on the par-70, 6,163-yard course at Pine Hills Golf Club, that juncture came on the 14th hole. Defending champion Baley Lehr, at the time holding a two-shot lead over Jesse Cavanaugh, had his tee shot hit the first in a row of trees down the left side of the fairway, leaving a tough second shot with the flag seemingly blocked by branches.

However, Lehr recovered with a tremendous shot, nearly sank a chip from 20 feet and tapped in for par.

The shot helped Lehr stay on track to capture his second consecutive and third overall title with 2-under score of 138, one shot ahead of Cavanaugh.

“I played steady with some bad shots,” Lehr said. “It was really survival golf at certain points for me today. The last few holes I was just thinking, ‘No three-putts’ and, ‘Pars are just fine.’ I went into match-play mode with the idea of just making pars until I needed anything better.”

What about the second shot on No. 14?

“That was about as good as it gets for me after a tough break,” Lehr said with a smile. “Looking back, that could have been a big swing with Jesse sitting center-cut in the fairway. I think I had a two-shot lead there, so my mindset was just getting in a position to make par. I was 220 yards out and was able to snap a 3 iron under and around all of those trees and ended up just off the back of the green.

“I had fun, well that was until I started shivering. But honestly, it was a great group to play with today, and I’m just glad I was able to play well enough when I needed too.”

Lehr becomes the sixth player to win consecutive titles, joining Andy Mickelson, Ron Ghidina, Ray Farro, Rick TenBroeck and Dante Vicini, with the former trio holding the record with three straight titles. Lehr also ties TenBroeck and Mickelson with three overall championships, while Ghidina and Farro share the record with five each.

Jesse Cavanaugh drives off the second tee during the Pine Hills golf tournament on Sunday, June 11. 2023 in Ottawa.

Cavanaugh, who was tied with Lehr after each carded a 68 in Saturday’s opening round, said it was just a matter of him not capitalizing on a few chances down the stretch.

“I’m pretty happy with how I played the entire weekend, it was a great final group to be a part of, and I had a great time. I couldn’t ask for much more than that.”

—  Jesse Cavanaugh, 2023 Pine Hills Invitational runner-up

“I don’t [think] either of us played great, and both of us left a lot of shots out there,” Cavanaugh said. “The difference was Baley didn’t make as many mistakes as I did. He played very steady, didn’t have any bogeys, and when you’re the guy chasing, that means you have to make birdies.

“I had my chances in the final few holes on 14, 16 and 17, but I just was unable to sink makable birdie putts to get back even. The greens got slower as the day wore on, and our group as a whole was leaving putts short. That’s what happened on those two holes that I could have gained ground.

“I had finished in the top five a few times, but this is my best finish. I’m pretty happy with how I played the entire weekend, it was a great final group to be a part of, and I had a great time. I couldn’t ask for much more than that.”

Scott Atkins drives off the second tee during the Pine Hills golf tournament on Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Ottawa.

Oak Lawn’s Scott Atkins, who has played in every PHI since 2013, finished with a 143 and won the Senior Division title a stroke ahead of fourth-place overall finisher Brian Lehr. He was within a shot of the lead after a birdie on No. 10, but then came an errant tee shot on the following hole and a couple tough putts that didn’t fall.

“I think after I birdied the 10th hole, I was just one shot back for 30 seconds or so until Baley tapped in,” Atkins said with a laugh. “But then the next hole I hit my tee shot up against the clubhouse and finished with a double(-bogey). I was able to recover pretty well from that, but it really hurt my chances to be in the winning spot at the end. It was a great final group to play with, and like I have everytime I’ve played here, I had a wonderful time.

“Overall, I’m pleased with how I played, and this was my best-ever finish. I had a few tee shots that I forced myself to have to punch out from under some trees. I was able to make good shots out of those tough spots, but they still hurt a little. I was able to make a couple 5-to-6-foot putts to keep myself hanging around, but Baley and Jesse really didn’t make any big mistakes in the final few holes to let me get back in the picture.”

Streator senior-to-be Cole Park fired a 154 to take the A Flight crown ahead of runner-up/fellow Streator High School student Jaydon Nambo (160), while Kim Dong, Brandon Cinotto, and Dustin White all tied for third with 164s.

Christian Beto won the Super-Senior Division, firing a 152 to edge out Tony Muscato by three strokes.

---

2023 Pine Hills Invitational Final Results

(Player-First Round-Second Round-Total)

Baley Lehr 68-70 138

Jesse Cavanaugh 68-71 139

Scott Atkins 70-73 143

Brian Lehr 70-74 144

Andrew Stineman 73-71 144

Josh Gass 73-71 144

Jeremy Debernardi 73-71 144

Baxter Teal 73-72 145

Mason Kimberley 71-76 147

Matt Swyer 71-76 147

Huston Gass 73-75 148

Lane Barbier 73-75 148

Lloyd Roth 78-72 150

Ryan Cuitino 77-73 150

Gabe Aprati 73-77 150

Troy Nelson 72-78 150

Ian Roach 72-78 150

Todd Manning 74-77 151

Drake Stoudt 73-78 151

Christian Beto 76-76 152

Patrick Guilfoyle 76-76 152

Mick Resser 72-80 152

Tres Steffey 77-76 153

Brad Dulin 76-77 153

Bryer Harris 72-81 153

Cole Park 75-79 154

Alex Blumenshine 76-78 154

Drake Kaufman 77-77 154

Kelly Gillikin 75-79 154

Dan Caporusso 76-78 154

Brian Silvers 76-78 154

Jonathan Cooper 73-81 154

Tony Muscato 75-80 155

Thomas Govern 72-83 155

John Schwarzbach 78-78 156

Ron Noel 77-79 156

Dylan Pfieffer 76-80 156

Adam Tobias 73-83 156

Zachary Schwarzbach 76-81 157

Patrick Cesario 78-80 158

Jake Strabala 78-80 158

Micah Mattingly 77-81 158

Paul Snook 79-79 158

John Haffner 74-84 158

JD Joanis 82-77 159

Rick Lehr 78-81 159

Greg Underwood 77-82 159

Jaydon Nambo 76-84 160

Davis Billows 82-78 160

Craig McConville 77-83 160

Albert Retoff 80-81 161

Stephen Ryan 81-80 161

Andrew Blackburn 79-83 162

John Lindberg 76-87 163

Jacob Merkle 76-87 163

Kim Dong 81-83 164

Brandon Cinotto 82-82 164

Dustin White 77-87 164

Ed Moltzan 85-79 164

James Gulbronson 77-88 165

Carson Zellers 84-81 165

Grant Plym 83-83 166

Chandler Creedon 77-89 166

Eric Phillis 81-86 167

John Bend 82-85 167

Jacob Armstrong 82-86 168

Gary Duffield 84-88 172

Aaron Biagioni 83-91 174

Stewart Spencer 89-85 174

Bob Randall 84-90 174

Tim Creedon 81-93 174

Patrick Washington 82-92 174

Keith Budzowski 90-85 175

Jim Zartman 90-86 176

Brandon Urbance 88-90 178

John (Juan) Hernandez 89-91 180

Bill Sipula 97-84 181

Tyler Gulbronson 94-92 186

Paul Merkle 91-95 186

Cooper Spears 96-91 187

Joe Inman 95-93 188

Chris Dye 88-103 191

Ted Stone 96-101 197

---

Baley Lehr (center) won the 75th Pine Hills Invitational on Sunday. Also pictured are (from left) Seniors champ Scott Atkins, A Flight winner Cole Park, Super Seniors champ Christian Beto and tournament director Jeremiah Pike. (Brian Hoxsey)

---

Past Pine Hills Invitational Champions, Scores

2023: Baley Lehr, Ottawa 138

2022: Baley Lehr, Ottawa 140

2021: Andrew Stineman, Scottsdale, AZ 137

2020: Ryan Cuitino, Joliet 137

2019: Michael Fastert, Wheeling 139

2018: Baley Lehr, Grand Ridge 102*

2017: Joe Zawaski, Glenview 144

2016: Kevin Flack, Rockford 137

2015: Gabriel Aprati, New Lenox 67#

Jason Buffone, New Lenox 67#

2014: Raymond Knoll, Naperville 133

2013: Michael Fastert, Des Plaines 142

2012: Andy Mickelson, Lockport 142

2011: Andy Mickelson, Lockport 133

2010: Andy Mickelson, Lockport 135

2009: Brian Lehr, Grand Ridge 138

2008: Steve Kwasigroh, Dyer, IN 138

2007: Ben Hermes, Dixon 137

2006: Tim Streng, Sterling 102*

2005: Michael Sipula III, Ottawa 142

2004: Terry Werner, Schererville, IN 140

2003: William Sipula, Ottawa 141

2002: Larry Vaughn, Naperville 140

2001: Tom Bartman, Ottawa, IL 144

2000: Dave Loux, Plano 141

1999: Jean Lafontaine, Chicago 137

1998: Bill Sipula, Ottawa 106*

1997: Tom Copeland, Chicago 143

1996: Darran Stanek, Algonquin 143

1995: Tom Studer, Joliet 141

1994: Greg Foltynewicz, Tonica 138

1993: Darran Stanek, Algonquin 138

1992: Chris Carlson, Wheaton 140

1991: Greg Foltynewicz, Tonica 139

1990: Mark Small, Flossmoor 140

1989: Rick TenBroeck, Chicago 140

1988: Rick TenBroeck, Chicago 140

1987: Ron Ghidina, Peoria 139

1986: Bill Sipula, Ottawa 141

1985: Scott Matheson, Chicago 141

1984: Dave Esler, Chicago 142

1983: Rick TenBroeck, Chicago 143

1982: Scott Stillwell, Pontiac 138

1981: Bob Abdnour, Streator 70#

1980: Scott Stillwell, Pontiac 145

1979: Dave Ogrin, Waukegan 139

1978: Dick Terry, Ottawa 146

1977: Lloyd McWilliams, Rockford 144

1976: Phil Kenny, Chicago 142

1975: Steve Cisco, Chicago 70#

1974: Bill Stillwell, Pontiac 145

1973: Bruce Houdak, Schaumberg 142

1972: Joel Hirsch, Chicago 140

1971: Peter Summers, Springfield 143

1970: Ron Ghidina, Peoria 140

1969: Ron Ghidina, Peoria 140

1968: Ron Ghidina, Libertyville 71#

1967: Ray Chamberlin, Ottawa 141

1966: Ray Farro, Ottawa 144

1965: Ray Farro, Ottawa 139

1964: Ray Farro, Peoria 142

1963: Ron Ghidina, Barrington 141

1962: Malcolm Logan, Springfield 138

1961: Dale Schofield, Highwood 144

1960: Remo Crovetti, Indianapolis, IN 137

1959: Don Essig, Macomb 145

1958: James King, Ottawa 145

1957: Ray Farro, Joliet 146

1956: William Stricklen, Ottawa 108*

1955: Ray Farro, Ottawa 146

1954: Dante Vicini, Ottawa 136

1953: Dante Vicini, Barrington 144

1952: Dave Logan, Peoria 146

1951: Gus Moreland, Waukegan 143

1950: Mike Stolarik, Waukegan 144

1949: Leo Massa, Kankakee 144

* —27 holes. # — 18 holes.