Golf: Baley Lehr captures second straight Pine Hills Invitational title

Runner-up Jesse Cavanaugh drives off the second tee during the 75th annual Pine Hills Invitational golf tournament on Sunday, June 11. 2023 in Ottawa. (Kyle Russell)

“I’m pretty happy with how I played the entire weekend, it was a great final group to be a part of, and I had a great time. I couldn’t ask for much more than that.”

— Jesse Cavanaugh, 2023 Pine Hills Invitational runner-up