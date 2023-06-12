Appellate Court Judge Joseph Hettel elected to Illinois Judges Association board

Third District Appellate Court Justice Joseph P. Hettel was elected to the board of directors of the Illinois Judges Association at the annual meeting June 2 at Chicago-Kent College of Law.

There are about 50 members of the board. The Illinois Judges Association is composed of 1,250 active and retired Illinois state court judges.

The IJA provides education and services to its members and information about court operations to the public.

Hettel has been a judge for 17 years and is a member of the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Evidence and secretary of the Illinois Judges Foundation. Hettel also is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, DuPage, Will and La Salle County bar associations.

For more information about the Illinois Judges Association, go to www.ija.org