North 3501st Road in Miller Township, just south of Norway, will be closed for culvert repairs beginning Tuesday, June 13.

The project is located between East 25th and East 27th roads about 2.2 miles west of County Highway 25. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 16, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site, according to the La Salle County Highway Department.