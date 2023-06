Streator Fest will host a drive-thru pork chop dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at City Park.

The drive-thru will be in the parking lot entrance on Hickory Street across from the post office.

Cost is $10 for a pork chop sandwich, bakes beans, coleslaw and a brownie.

Proceeds will help fund Streator Fest, which is Aug. 3-6.