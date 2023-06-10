Reddick Library in Ottawa to host ‘garden bombs’ session

The following events are scheduled the week of June 12 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, June 12: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend Reddick Library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 13: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

2 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 13: Garden Bombs, third through sixth grades. Garden bombs are a fun and effective way to garden. Come create some with the library and discover how garden bombs can revolutionize the gardening experience.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9-36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15: Illinois Community Environmental Group, adults. Join Steve Grzywa to learn about the diverse citizen organizations in our area that are working to save and protect our natural spaces and find out ways you can get involved.

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15: Folding Fun, third through eighth grades. Unleash creativity by trying out origami. From beginner to advanced levels, there’s something for everyone. Take it a step further and try your hand at CubeCraft folding, too.

3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 16: Gamers Group, seventh through 12th grades. Play Wii, PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360 Kinect.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.