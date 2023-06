First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. Jefferson St., Ottawa will be hosting Prayer and Praise Night at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9.

Chaplin Jay LeRette will serve as special speaker. He’s the founder of the Mobile Chapel, which leads the trucking community to Jesus.

Worship will be led by Judy Dagraedt and Brent and Michelle Mitchell, along with local testimonies.

The community choir will perform. Their practice is set for 6:30 p.m.

A freewill offering will be taken at the event.