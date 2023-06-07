Zonta Club to provide free lunch June 10 at Park Place in Streator

A free lunch is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, with carryouts beginning at 12:15 p.m. at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be provided by The Zonta Club. This month’s menu will be chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, roll, desserts and a beverage.

The free lunch program is sponsored by Park Church Deacons and Hardscrabble Lions Club. Everyone is welcome to join.

If anyone is interested in joining the Hardscrabble Lions or hosting a free lunch contact Kathy Huey at 815-822-3750.