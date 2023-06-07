La Salle County grand jury: June 6, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Esteban Lozano, 18, of Oak Lawn (aggravated assault); Dionna Buchanan, 32, of Mendota (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Brianna Mancini, 37, of Peru (two counts of aggravated battery); Regan Dergance, 31, of Peru (aggravated battery); Darius White, 49, of Ottawa (driving while revoked); Devon Frazier, 23, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Jared Daniels, 31, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Tyler Krappitz, 28, of Earlville (aggravated domestic battery; domestic battery); Beau Sibley, 36, of Marseilles (two counts of driving while revoked; two counts of obstructing justice); Keith Manning, 55, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Amy Gaydos, 41, of Streator (unlawful possession of methamphetamine); Ny’kwell Carroll, 20, of Streator (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon).