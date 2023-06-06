Rutland tables sewer action, seeks 3rd sewer option

Rutland residents soon will vote on what kind of sewer system they want to put in place in their community.

There was, however, debate Monday among residents and village trustees about how that vote should occur.

The Village Board approved on May 15 a $5 million grant to install a sanitary sewer system within the community a month after the board voted to reject the same plan. The village was selected for the funds from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program in February.

Moving forward, Village President Dan Krischel suggested residents could vote on their favorite of two proposed systems - pressurized or gravity - through a survey issued during billing. Some residents in attendance Monday, as well as Trustee Samantha Montgomery, suggested the vote go to a referendum, even giving residents the option to reject the grant.

Village Attorney Sheryl Churney told trustees the earliest a referendum could go to vote is March 2024. It was unclear when the deadline is to complete work to receive the grant.

Action was tabled after residents asked Krischel to explore a third sewer option, which would not require the municipality to utilize a small piece of residents’ property for the system. Krischel said he would ask engineers about a third option, but he warned it may cost the village more money to have new plans drafted.

Rutland’s sanitary service is treated by septic tanks with effluent draining to drainage fields and field tiles, according to Gov. JB Pritzker’s office.

Trustees voted 4-2 in favor of having North Central Illinois Council of Governments oversee the sewer grant. Trustees also voted unanimously to accept a Lead Service Line Inventory Grant of $30,000 and to hire NCICG to oversee the funding. Some trustees said letters should be issued to residents with their water bills informing them of the lead grant, so they aren’t taken off guard if a worker shows up on their property.

The Village Board is scheduled to meet again 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the Village Hall, 101 SE Front St.