La Salle County police reports: June 6, 2023

John R. Ness, 59, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with theft at 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street.
Johanna Vetter, 43, of Rockford, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with driving while suspended at 1:51 a.m. Monday at Route 71 and U.S. 52 in Mission Township.
John Cate, 33, of Oglesby, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with domestic battery at 6:53 p.m. Monday at a location in the 400 block of Route 71 71 in La Salle Township.
Brandon Kling, 35, of Ransom, was arrested by Streator police 7:45 p.m. Monday at 920 E. Main St. on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear on theft charges. Kling was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.