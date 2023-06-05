La Salle County police reports: June 5, 2023

Daniel J. Piper, 72, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with illegally disposing of construction materials at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the leaf drop off on Eagle Drive.
Sonia J. Konczak, 43, of Oglesby, was charged by Oglesby police with misdemeanor battery at 11:29 p.m. Saturday at 201 E. Walnut St.
Daniel Leon, 20, of Oglesby, was charged by Oglesby police with city ordinance for minor in a liquor establishment at midnight Sunday at Cortileno’s, 131 E. Walnut St.
Lamont C. Adams, 25, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Saturday in his residence.
Ann Heugel, 61, of Kewanee, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended, suspended registration and no insurance Saturday on Interstate 80 at Columbus Street.
Elizabeth E. Allen, 50, of Marseilles, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI, improper lane use and no insurance Saturday on U.S. 6 at Route 71.
Ronald E. Bennett, 46, of Streator, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while revoked, no insurance and possession of open cannabis Friday in the 400 block of East Norris Drive.
Karen L. Dille, 48, of Ottawa, turned herself in Friday to Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear.
Jacob E. McMillan, 33, of Dana, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery and violation of bail bond Monday at a residence in the 2700 block of Champlain Street. At the same date and location, Faith C. Clapper, 34, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery.
Vincent M. Lietz, 32, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with unlawful use of a weapon Sunday in the 1500 block of La Salle Street.
Darius L. Earle, 35, of La Salle, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear Sunday at East Superior and Champlain streets.
Alyssa A. Duffy, 39, of Ottawa, was charged Sunday by Ottawa police with leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to notify police.
Nicole M. Leal, 40, of Marseilles, was charged by Ottawa police with leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage and failure to notify police Sunday in the 1200 block of La Salle Street.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Around the Web