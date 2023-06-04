Reddick Library in Ottawa to offer freeze-dried strawberry kits

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will be offering freeze-dried strawberries and strawberry recipes in its monthly kit the week of June 5.

Kits will be available to adults as supplies last. Registration is not required. Kits are limited to one per patron.

The following events are scheduled the week of June 5 at the library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 6: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6: Navigate Your Stars: A Virtual Conversation with Jesmyn Ward (Illinois Libraries Present), adults. Two-time National Book Award winner, Jesmyn Ward, will discuss her life, her literary vision and her unique perspectives on love and loss. Hailed as “the new Toni Morrison” by the American Booksellers Association, Ward’s many honors include the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, a MacArthur Genius Grant and a Strauss Living Award. Tracie D. Hall, executive director of the American Library Association, will join her in conversation. To register, go to https:/bit.ly/ILPJesmynWard.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7: Shake, Rattle, Read Ages 9 month to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun, interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8: Art Sparks, ages 3 to 6. Engage in creative art processes and explore a variety of materials.

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 8: LEGO Madness, all ages. Come and accept the challenge of building your favorite book or game character, animal or something from your favorite sport.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.