La Salle County police reports: June 3, 2023

Dominique L. Washington, 26, of Mendota, was cited by Mendota police 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of First Avenue and Cherry Street on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Streator police received a report 8:43 a.m. Friday a window was damaged on a residence on the 900 block of Hall Street.
Streator police received a report 8:46 p.m. Friday miscellaneous items were stolen from Walmart.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.