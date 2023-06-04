Highways in Miller, Rutland townships to close, have lane closures June 5

North 32nd Road in Miller Township will have temporary lane closures as the highway undergoes resurfacing beginning Monday, June 5.

The project begins at County Highway 15 (East 24th Road) and continues about 3 miles east to East 27th Road. Access to Prairie Lakes County Club & Inn will be maintained. The work is expected to be completed in two weeks, weather permitting, according to the La Salle County Highway Department.

Additionally, North 3501st Road in Miller Township will be closed for culvert repairs beginning Monday, June 5. The project is located between East 25th and East 27th roads about 2.2 miles west of County Highway 25. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 9, weather permitting, according to the highway department.

Also North 2825th Road in Rutland Township will be closed for culvert repairs beginning Monday, June 5. The project is located between U.S. 6 and County Highway 15 about 0.77 miles west of County Highway 15. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 9, weather permitting, according to the highway department.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction sites.