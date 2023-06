A micro-pantry was added outside the OSF Medical Group offices at 1614 E. Norris Drive in Ottawa.

This is the fourth OSF sponsored micro-pantry. There is another located in Ottawa, as well as in Streator and Mendota. The OSF Medical Group Mission Partners spearheaded the project.

Community members stock a micro-pantry with food or necessities, and any individual can grab items as needed with no questions asked.

Go to http://osf.care/Czyx50OBcAS to locate the micro-pantries within the area.