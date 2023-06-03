IVCC to offer Mindset Matters for Athletes

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Office offers Mindset Matters for Athletes for ages 7 to 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for session 9613 and ages 13 to 17 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for session 9612 on Tuesday, June 13.

Instructor Jamie Stuart Taylor, a mother of five, therapist and mindset master, will help students to master their own personal mental game with skills and techniques to succeed on and off the field.

“If you participate in sports, you know how important physical training is,” Taylor said. “The narrative you tell yourself is what really matters. Join me as I lead you through an hour and a half workshop to help you in the game of life.”

Cost is $35. For further information visit ivcc.edu/summercamp or to enroll ivcc.edu/enroll or call 815-224-0427.