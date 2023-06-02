Streator attempted murder trial on hold as new lawyer emerges

A Streator man accused of shooting at a drug agent, missing him, has retained private counsel and will not stand trial June 12 for attempted murder, as previously scheduled.
Courtney Perkins, 20, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a motions hearing ahead of trial on four felony counts stemming from a Sept. 29 drug bust that went awry. While his sentencing range is complicated, he faces an effective life sentence for attempted murder with a firearm.
Perkins had been represented by the public defender (after briefly representing himself), but Chicago defense attorney Charles Snowden entered an appearance Friday and asked for additional time to prepare for trial.
Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. granted the continuance and set a status hearing for July 27, at which time Perkins will likely go back on the trial call. He will next appear June 2 for a motions hearing.
Perkins was charged after he allegedly exchanged cash and drugs with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team during a buy-bust operation at a Streator car wash. An agent reported a shot seemed to sail over his head; but nobody was injured.
Perkins remains held on $4 million bond.
A second suspect was charged as an accessory. Thought not accused of pulling the trigger, 26-year-old Alaina J. Cravatta, of Streator, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm (sentencing range: 10-45 years) under the accountability theory.