June 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Ottawa Music in the Park 2023 lineup announced

Summer concert series begins June 17 with The Neverly Brothers

By Derek Barichello
Hundreds of people brought lawn chairs Saturday, July 2, 2022, to watch the Radium City Rebels perform to open the 2022 Music in the Park series at Washington Square in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Ottawa Music in the Park is scheduled to begin Saturday, June 17.

The concert series will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday nights throughout the summer at Washington Square.

The performances are sponsored by the Ottawa Special Events Committee. Go to https://www.facebook.com/Osegmike/ for more information.

2023 summer schedule

June 17: The Neverly Brothers

June 24: Good Clean Fun

July 1: Ray’s Rockets

July 8: Strung Out

July 15: The Illinois Brass Band

July 22: Saturday June Band

July 29: Jonny Lyons and the Pride

Aug. 5: Shindig (6 to 9 p.m.)

Aug. 12: The Tailfins Band

Aug. 19: Claremont Drive

Aug. 26: Cabanarama