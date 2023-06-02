Ottawa Music in the Park 2023 lineup announced

Ottawa Music in the Park is scheduled to begin Saturday, June 17.
The concert series will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday nights throughout the summer at Washington Square.
The performances are sponsored by the Ottawa Special Events Committee. Go to https://www.facebook.com/Osegmike/ for more information.
2023 summer schedule
June 17: The Neverly Brothers
June 24: Good Clean Fun
July 1: Ray’s Rockets
July 8: Strung Out
July 15: The Illinois Brass Band
July 22: Saturday June Band
July 29: Jonny Lyons and the Pride
Aug. 5: Shindig (6 to 9 p.m.)
Aug. 12: The Tailfins Band
Aug. 19: Claremont Drive
Aug. 26: Cabanarama