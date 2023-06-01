La Salle County police reports: June 1, 2023

Keith A. Milus, 38, of Mendota, was picked up by Mendota police on a La Salle County warrant for violation of an order of protection at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Miranda D. Vezain, 21, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with domestic battery Sunday.
Mark Weber, 58, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with battery Wednesday in the 1100 block of West McKinley Road.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.