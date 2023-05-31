Goblin Gaming in Ottawa to host worlds of fun available to play, purchase

After meeting at a place as serious as can be, Andy Bryan and Kevin Bennett are taking a big step toward a business with a much lighter, much more fun feel.

The two have partnered to open Goblin Gaming, located at 712 La Salle Street in Ottawa and open to anyone – from newcomers and beginners to the most experienced gamers – who just wants to play games, be challenged and have a little fun.

Its grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, with the store hours listed as 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week for starters.

“We’re about a lot of things – collectables, table-top role playing games, collectible card games – but not just a place to buy them,” said Bryan, whose business card shows him to be the shop’s Chief Executive Nerd, and Bennett the Nerd Boss. “We’re a place where you can come to play them, learn new games … We’re about building a community and being open to anybody who wants to learn a new game. This is what we love and this is why we’re bringing this to Ottawa, to share it with the world.”

The men quickly pointed out that in their case, “gaming” does not mean video gambling and video games. “No video games at all, Bennett said. “We enjoy video games, but that’s not our jam.”

The two have plans to have leagues, contests and special nights for their wares, even for simple card games such as euchre and other card games. For example, they cited a puzzle night where two teams are given the exact same jigsaw puzzle and the one putting it together fastest wins a prize.

They also plan to hold painting classes so gamers can paint their own miniatures and game pieces.

“It’s not just for experienced players,” Bennett said. “It’s for beginners or even those who saw a game and wondered how to play and might want to play. We’d like to be your stepping stone into table-top role playing adventures.”

Bryan, a native of Joliet, and Bennett, who was born and raised in Cornell, met each other four years ago when both were correctional officers at the Pontiac Correctional Center, a maximum security state prison located in the town where both now reside.

“When you stroll into a daunting place like the Pontiac Correctional Center every day,” Bryan said, “you form a bond with other officers and staff that way first, but because officers are so guarded, it takes a while to get to know each other and become friends and that’s what happened for us.”

“Through casual conversation we started talking about ‘Star Wars,’” Bennett said, “then table-top role playing ‘Star Wars’ got into the conversation. One day it happened and it hasn’t stopped since … It’s like we’re bonded by nerdism.”

The two have traveled to similar game shops in Bloomington and Shorewood. Four months ago they decided to try and do it better, taking the best of the places they’ve gone to incorporate into a new shop of their own.

“One day, Kevin said, ‘Wouldn’t it be really cool if we opened a game store?’” Bryan said. “That stuck in my head and two weeks later, I told him, ‘If you’re all in, I’m all in. Let’s do it.’ And here we are.”

They decided on coming to Ottawa because of Andy’s wife, Kate Bryan. She is a family law and bankruptcy attorney practicing with her grandmother, who was the first female practicing attorney in La Salle County history.

It was Kate’s familiarity with Ottawa and the plentiful tourism traffic that led the guys to open their business there. She helps out when time allows.

In addition to joining the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce, the men are active members in the Game Manufacturers Association and recently attended a convention in Reno, Nevada. There they learned that their industry puts out 2,000 new board games a year, more than enough to keep their stock fresh and interesting to new clientele.

“I’m lucky to be living my dream,” Bryan said. “We’re thrilled and amazed by the warm reception we’ve had here in town I’m really happy to be in Ottawa. Everyone has been super friendly and supportive and we look forward to meeting everyone in the community and becoming part of the community, to provide a place to go where people can feel welcome.”