Trial dates set in assault of Ottawa coach

An Ottawa man will stand trial Sept. 11 after police said he struck an Ottawa High School baseball coach.
Andrew J. Mucci, 53, appeared Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court, accompanied by Ottawa defense attorney Darrell Seigler, and entered a not-guilty plea to one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison. Sentencing alternatives include county jail time, probation and/or community service.
Mucci was charged after an investigation into a May 4 incident in which an Ottawa varsity baseball coach and teacher said he was approached by Mucci over a roster decision. The resulting argument escalated and Mucci allegedly struck him with an open hand, knocking off his sunglasses and baseball cap.
The case is pending before La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia.