Marseilles woman top female finisher in Streator Family YMCA Memorial Day 5K

On Monday, the Streator Family YMCA held its annual Memorial Day 5K, with 174 participants, the highest total in three years.
Normal’s James Whitlow was the top male finisher with a time of 19 minutes, 1.2 seconds. Marseilles’ Christi Wilson was the top female finisher with a run of 21:58.6
The top Streator finishers were Lewis Stasell (19:39.2) for the men and Devin Lee (22:56.0) for the women.
Steve Lanning (19:23.4), Griffin Hammers (19:36.5), Humberto Macias-De Leon (19:54.9), Lucas Farabaugh (19:55.7), Jeremy Smith (20:19.9), Justin Swartz (20:41.1), Daniel Parr (20:51.1) and Donald Kiesig Jr. (21:12.0) rounded out the men’s top 10.
Along with Wilson and Lee in the women’s top 10 were Mollie Martin (23:41.3), Caitlin Lair (24:02.7), Clare Phillips (24:03.5), Darcy Beals (24:47.6), Tina Purcell (25:28.2), Charlene Hamann (25:29.4), Kimberly Broyles (26:09.1) and Kelly Shanley (26:15.8).