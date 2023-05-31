La Salle County police reports: May 31, 2023

Reynaldo J. Godina, 38, of La Salle, was picked up by La Salle police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (traffic) at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday at O’Conor Avenue and LaHarpe Street.
Zak Holtz-Robisky, 27, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with domestic battery and obstruction of identity at 5:22 p.m. Monday in his residence on the 1900 block of Sixth Street.
Maximiliano Xol Si, 29, of Spring Valley, was charged by Peru police with no valid driver’s license, no insurance and suspended registration for mandatory insurance violation at 5:08 p.m. Monday at Fourth and Fulton streets.
Kaleb N. Garcia, 41, of Peru, was picked up by Peru police on a Will County warrant for failure to appear (resisting a peace officer) at 11:24 a.m. Monday at his residence
Joseph R. Brand, 38, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with domestic battery at 7:48 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Tylor D. Dettore, 21, of Peru, was picked up by Peru police on a Will County warrant for failure to appear (speeding) and additionally charged with speeding at 10:14 p.m. Saturday at Fifth and Pulaski streets.
Gonzalo Gonzalez, 36, of Ladd, was charged by Peru police with DUI and driving while revoked and was picked up on a failure-to-appear warrant at 12:15 a.m. Saturday at Fourth and Church streets.
Ashton H. Mattison, 25, of Oglesby, was charged by Peru police with DUI at 10:27 p.m. Friday at Third and Creve Coeur streets.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.