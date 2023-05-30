La Salle woman identified as victim in motorcycle crash

The woman who died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Peru has been identified as Virginia Hahne, 56, of La Salle, Bureau County Coroner Janice Wamhoff said Tuesday.
Hahne was fatally injured in a crash at 1:52 p.m. Saturday on North 2551st Road at Slough Road, west of Route 251.
Illinois State Police issued a preliminary report Monday saying units from Troop 2 responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a truck towing a boat. Two occupants from the motorcycle were taken to an area hospital. One occupant succumbed to injuries, police said, and no injuries were reported from any occupants of the truck.
“This crash investigation is active and on-going and no further information is available,” state police said.