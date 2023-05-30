La Salle County police reports: May 30, 2023

Jose B. Sarabia, 48, and Yancy B. Green, 52, both of La Salle, were charged by La Salle police with illegal dumping following at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the city’s yard waste drop-off site. An investigation revealed them dumping prohibited trash including furniture pieces and roofing materials.
Ernest Slater, 72, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with illegal dumping following an investigation launched May 24 into the disposal of forbidden materials at the city’s yard waste drop-off site. Surveillance footage showed Salter dumping trash, aluminum cans and vehicle parts in violation of the city’s policies, police said.
Robert E. Vezain, 57, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with sex offender in a public park Monday at Washington Square.
Aaron L. Christensen, 28, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and expired registration Monday in the 600 block of West Jackson Street.
Joshua J. Boaz, 44, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant charging him with domestic battery Monday in the 100 block of East Van Buren Street.
Belinda L. Janes, 36, of Earlville, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with two counts of disorderly conduct at 12:16 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Greenbrier Road in Earlville.
