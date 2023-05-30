4 Marquette Academy students honored by IVCC for graduating, gaining credits in Running Start Program

On Sunday, following the completion of the Running Start Program, Marquette Academy students Ella Biggins, Lauren Machetta, Mikenna Stacy and Emma Reynolds were honored by Illinois Valley Community College President Jerry Corcoran at their high school graduation.

Running Start is a program providing academically prepared students at Marquette Academy in Ottawa the opportunity to earn degrees and certifications by taking courses through IVCC. In 2023, across the community college district 773 high school students enrolled in college classes through their respective high schools.

Marquette Academy senior Biggins, of Ottawa, graduated with academic honors while earning her associate of arts and associates of science degrees from IVCC. In addition, Biggins and Lauren Machetta, of Marseilles, completed the Illinois Articulation Agreement General Core Curriculum Credential. At the end of summer Stacey and Reynolds, of Ottawa, anticipate earning their associate of arts degrees and IAI/GECC.