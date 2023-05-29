La Salle County police blotter: May 29, 2023

Kailee J. Longmire, 30, of rural Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended Friday.
Nicholas R Henderson, 35, of Arlington, was charged by Mendota police with violation of conditions of pretrial release Sunday in the 100 block of Second Avenue.
Samuel J. Zamudio, 39, homeless, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft Friday at 102 W. Etna Road.
Michael Brockham, 36, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with trespass Sunday in the 600 block of West Main Street.
Zachary Frickey, 29, of Streator, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Sunday in the 500 block of Ralph Plumb Street.
