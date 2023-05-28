Streator police arrest 2 after finding firearm in vehicle

A Streator man and an Ottawa man were taken to La Salle County Jail following a traffic stop 9 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of West Hickory Street, in which a firearm was recovered, police said.
Vernon A. Andrews, 37, of Ottawa, who also has a Streator address, was arrested on a complaint of obstructing a peace officer, which resulted in him violating his bail bond conditions out of La Sale County.
Nykwell C. Carroll, 19, of Streator, was arrested on a complaint of possession of a firearm by a felon. The firearm was recovered in the vehicle, according to Streator police.
A third individual, Hailey Hammell, 23, of Spring Valley, was cited on a complaint of driving while license suspended. She given a notice to appear in court.