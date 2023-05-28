La Salle County police blotter: May 27, 2023

Gregory Szopinski, 20, of Joliet, was arrested by La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies 4:45 p.m. Friday in the area of East Eighth Road and North 18th Road in Richland Township on complaints of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and DUI, following a single-vehicle crash with no injuries. Deputies said Szopinski was driving southbound on East Eighth Road negotiating a curve when he lost control of his vehicle, entered into the field and caused damage to the front left side of his vehicle.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.