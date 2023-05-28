La Salle County marriage licenses: May 1-12

Here is the La Salle County marriage publication list from May 1 through May 12, 2023.
Jordan Adrian Reynolds of La Salle and Brittany Nickoel Bratcher of La Salle
Joshua Cole Shulk of Minooka and Jennifer Ann Szwedo of Minooka
Todd Patrick Brown of Sheridan and Kimberly Ann Farrell of Sheridan
Joshua Matthew Degand of Sheridan and Samantha Nicole Wyszynski of Sheridan
Cody Duane Higginbotham of Streator and Heather Marie Sobin of Spring Valley
John Allen Walkey of Ottawa and Michelle Lynn Mann of Ottawa
Jeffrey Donald Treest of Streator and Erika Lynn Kinnamon of Streator
Noah Michael Johnson of Aurora and Cassandra Lynn Stasik of Aurora
Kacper Jozef Przybysz of Streator and Shawna Marie Elmore of Streator
Gunnar Matthew Forster of Ankeny, Iowa and Grace Mayme Panneck of Ankeny, Iowa
Joshua Joseph Reck of Ottawa and Stephanie Jane Vahle of Ottawa
Michael Anthony Bellino of Minonk and Kirstyn Marie Petersen of Minonk
David Adam Dixon of Amboy and Robyn Schroeder Timmerman of Sandwich
David Michael Jambrosek of Ottawa and Carla Lynne Schultz of Ottawa
Dylan Lee Hartzold of Bloomington and Sarah Nicole Buehrer of Bloomington
Vincenzo Lo Cricchio Cinisi of Palermo, Italy and Francesca Parrino of of Yorkville
James Kenneth Bartolucci of Ottawa and Kristi Anne Kramer of Ottawa
Cody Joe Hughes of Ottawa and Jacqueline Rae Boyer of Ottawa
Keith Thomas Patterson of Streator and Sonia Marie Sandoval of Streator