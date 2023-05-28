May 28, 2023
La Salle County marriage licenses: May 1-12

By Shaw Local News Network
Here is the La Salle County marriage publication list from May 1 through May 12, 2023.

Jordan Adrian Reynolds of La Salle and Brittany Nickoel Bratcher of La Salle

Joshua Cole Shulk of Minooka and Jennifer Ann Szwedo of Minooka

Todd Patrick Brown of Sheridan and Kimberly Ann Farrell of Sheridan

Joshua Matthew Degand of Sheridan and Samantha Nicole Wyszynski of Sheridan

Cody Duane Higginbotham of Streator and Heather Marie Sobin of Spring Valley

John Allen Walkey of Ottawa and Michelle Lynn Mann of Ottawa

Jeffrey Donald Treest of Streator and Erika Lynn Kinnamon of Streator

Noah Michael Johnson of Aurora and Cassandra Lynn Stasik of Aurora

Kacper Jozef Przybysz of Streator and Shawna Marie Elmore of Streator

Gunnar Matthew Forster of Ankeny, Iowa and Grace Mayme Panneck of Ankeny, Iowa

Joshua Joseph Reck of Ottawa and Stephanie Jane Vahle of Ottawa

Michael Anthony Bellino of Minonk and Kirstyn Marie Petersen of Minonk

David Adam Dixon of Amboy and Robyn Schroeder Timmerman of Sandwich

David Michael Jambrosek of Ottawa and Carla Lynne Schultz of Ottawa

Dylan Lee Hartzold of Bloomington and Sarah Nicole Buehrer of Bloomington

Vincenzo Lo Cricchio Cinisi of Palermo, Italy and Francesca Parrino of of Yorkville

James Kenneth Bartolucci of Ottawa and Kristi Anne Kramer of Ottawa

Cody Joe Hughes of Ottawa and Jacqueline Rae Boyer of Ottawa

Keith Thomas Patterson of Streator and Sonia Marie Sandoval of Streator