Police blotter: May 25, 2023

Andrew S. Maunu, 27, of Peru, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County civil writ (contempt) Wednesday in the 400 block of Taylor Street.
Tracy L. Cockream, 44, of Streator, was picked up by Streator police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal damage to state-supported property) Thursday at South Park and East Wilson street.
