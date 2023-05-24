Police blotter: May 24, 2023

Julie L. Payne, 64, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with criminal trespass to real property at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Fourth Street.
Gabriel Salazar, 29, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with domestic battery at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday in his residence.
Amber V. Flack, 27, of La Salle, was picked up by Peru police on two failure-to-appear warrants and was charged with obstructing identification at 11:10 p.m. Monday at Fifth and Schuyler streets.
Regan M. Dergance, 31, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with aggravated battery, resisting and obstructing an officer at 11:26 p.m. Monday at her residence
Patrick G. Cullinan, 38, of Tonica, was charged by Peru police with no valid driver’s license, no insurance and suspended registration at 4:23 p.m. Monday on Route 251 and Shooting Park Road.
Nathan C. Price, 42, of Streator, turned himself in to Streator police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (fraud) at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Streator Police Department. He posted bond and was released with a court date.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.