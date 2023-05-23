Woodland School announces winners of coloring contest

Woodland Elementary School, south of Streator, participated in a coloring contest for the upcoming Long Point sesquicentennial coming up in July.

This is a complete list of the winners by grade:

Preschool: June Messick, first; Liam Cooper, second.

Kindergarten: Geneva Jenkins, first; Anthony Munoz, second; Kenadee Lentman, third.

First grade: Henry Reel, first; Aaliya Broyles, second; Jase Handzus, third.

Second grade: Summer Long, first; Kali Brown, second; Reese Handzus, third.

Third grade: Carlitos Sheldon, first; Liliana Reel, second; Olivia Decker, third.

Fourth grade: Sarah Ferrantino, first; Christian Jacobs, second; Rylee Reel, third.

Fifth grade: Elizabeth Reel, first; Isaiah Dalton, second.

Sixth grade: Elizabeth Finck, first; Chase Vickers, second.