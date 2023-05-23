Woodland School announces winners of coloring contest

Woodland Elementary School, south of Streator, participated in a coloring contest for the upcoming Long Point sesquicentennial coming up in July.
This is a complete list of the winners by grade:
Preschool: June Messick, first; Liam Cooper, second.
Kindergarten: Geneva Jenkins, first; Anthony Munoz, second; Kenadee Lentman, third.
First grade: Henry Reel, first; Aaliya Broyles, second; Jase Handzus, third.
Second grade: Summer Long, first; Kali Brown, second; Reese Handzus, third.
Third grade: Carlitos Sheldon, first; Liliana Reel, second; Olivia Decker, third.
Fourth grade: Sarah Ferrantino, first; Christian Jacobs, second; Rylee Reel, third.
Fifth grade: Elizabeth Reel, first; Isaiah Dalton, second.
Sixth grade: Elizabeth Finck, first; Chase Vickers, second.