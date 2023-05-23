Streator Park Fest to feature carnival, activities at City Park

Family fun will be at the forefront Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28, at Streator Park Fest.

For the third year in a row, volunteers with the Light Up Streator committee are coordinating Park Fest in City Park. This year’s event will again be highlighted by a carnival from A & A Attractions and craft vendors.

The Plumb Pavilion also will be active Saturday and Sunday. Spongebob’s Bubble Bash will give children an opportunity to blow bubbles on stage 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday with Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick, followed by a dance party from 11 a.m. to noon.

Dancing again will take center stage at 2 p.m. when Dancenter performs, then Minus 55 will provide live music at 5:30 p.m. Magician Magic Mark (at noon) and author Pamela Haug (at 1 p.m.) also will be part of the day’s activities.

On Sunday, the Illinois Valley Community College jazz band will perform at 2 p.m. at the Plumb Pavilion.

A kids parade is scheduled at noon Saturday, giving children an opportunity to express themselves by decorating their bike, stroller, wagon or even themselves in a promenade around City Park.

The carnival will offer unlimited rides for $28 per person per session at the box office. Arm band sessions are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Presale daily bands are available for $23. There also is a mega pass available for $65 in advance and $75 at the box office, which is good for unlimited rides for the duration of the festival.

Pre-sale arm bands are available at Streator Community Credit Union, 302 N. Park St.; and SOCU, 120 E. Northpoint Dr. and 912 N. Shabbona St.

Proceeds from Park Fest go to fund Light Up Streator, which is an all-volunteer committee that decorates the City Park, police and fire stations, and downtown during Christmas, along with other holidays.

Friday, May 26

5 to 10 p.m.: Carnival

6 to 10 p.m.: Craft vendors

Saturday, May 27

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Craft vendors

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Spongebob’s Bubble Bash. Blow bubbles on stage with Spongebob and Patrick.

11 a.m. to noon: Dance party. Dance to some classics on stage.

Noon to 10 p.m.: Carnival (armband sessions 1 to 6 p.m.; 6 to 10 p.m.).

Noon: Kids parade. Decorate a bike, stroller, wagon or even yourself to take part.

Noon: Magic Mark, musician.

1 p.m.: Author Pamela Haug will introduce and talk about her newly-released book “Azaria.”

2 p.m.: Dancenter, Streator’s finest dancers take the stage.

5:30 p.m.: Minus 55, live music.

Sunday, May 28

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Craft vendors

Noon to 6 p.m.: Carnival (armband session 1 to 6 p.m.)

2 p.m.: Illinois Valley Community College jazz band.