Police blotter: May 23, 2023

Brianna L. Mancini, 37, of Peru, was charged by Oglesby police with two counts of felony aggravated battery for allegedly spitting in the faces of an Oglesby police officer and a paramedic who responded to a single-vehicle crash at 7:40 p.m. Monday at Walnut Street and Columbia Avenue. Mancini was additionally charged with DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.
Victoria M. Smith, 19, of Oglesby, was charged by Oglesby police with domestic battery at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday in her residence.
Lesa M. Ross, 59, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft Monday at Handy Foods.
Terry W. Bentz Jr., 50, of Marseilles, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol Sunday in the 2100 block of U.S. 6.
Raymond Joyce, 35, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with criminal damage to property Monday at his residence.
Jacob Bolen, 18, of Leland, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of accident with vehicle damage following an investigation into a two-vehicle crash with no injuries at 10:59 p.m. May 13 at Holiday and Barbara drives in Northville Township. Bolen was charged after he attempted to pass and then struck a vehicle driven by Hannah Nitz, of Paw Paw, deputies said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.