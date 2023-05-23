La Salle County grand jury: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Michael Guarino Moulton, 25, of Mendota (domestic battery); Philip Fite, 35, homeless (aggravated battery; criminal damage to government property); Daniel Tonielli, 44, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Caitlyn Anderson, 23, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Joseph Tholl, 36, of Aurora (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Shiane Dormer, 23, of Aurora (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Ivy Phipps, 19, of Newark (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Michael Cervantes, 31, of Streator (domestic battery); Kiley Mitchell, 46, of Ottawa (three counts of cyberstalking); Jeffrey Heth, 39, of Ottawa (five counts of aggravated battery; aggravated assault); Thomas Higgins, 44, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Keegan Peters, 18, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver); Andrew Mucci, 53, of Ottawa (aggravated battery); Justin Price, 37, of Lake Tomahawk, Wisconsin (resisting a peace officer); Gina Demko, 67, of Streator (two counts of forgery); Brandon Kling, 35, of Ransom (retail theft); Dominick Coss, 18, of Streator (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle); Nathaniel Webb, 46, of Streator (domestic battery).