8th graders graduate, receive honors from St. Michael Catholic School in Streator

The eighth grade class from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Streator participated in a graduation Mass celebration May 20.

The Rev. Monsignor Philip Halfacre, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church, celebrated the Mass. The Rev. Father Austin Bosse con-celebrated the Mass. The graduates processed into church to “Pomp and Circumstance.” The Mass began with the processional song “Mass of the Resurrection” as the altar servers and Halfacre processed into church. Addison Dippel read the announcements. The First Reading was presented by Violeta Hernandez and the second reading was presented by Roman Reynolds. The Prayers of the Faithful were read by Trenton Studnicki.

Principal Emily Blumenshine announced the Class of 2023 and Halfacre conferred diplomas to the graduates. Members of the Class of 2023 included Alexa Barr, Addison Dippel, Lydia Gallik, Ezeriah Gore, Aaron Gutierrez, Kennedy Harcharik, Violeta Hernandez, Stella Orozco, Roman Reynolds, Sophia Snow and Trenton Studnicki.

8th graders receive honors at banquet

Prior to Saturday’s Graduation Mass, St. Michael graduates were honored at a banquet May 15.

Blumenshine, Bosse and the faculty then presented the graduates with awards earned during their academic careers at St. Michael. Addison Dippel was named the valedictorian of the Class of 2023.

Other awards were given and recognized:

Alexa Barr: Honor Award, Fine Arts Award

Addison Dippel: Valedictorian, Honor Award, Altar Server Award

Lydia Gallik: Honor Award, Virtual Spanish Award, Choir Award

Ezeriah Gore: Science Award, Choir Award

Aaron Gutierrez: Honor Award, Altar Server Award, Fine Arts Award, Choir Award

Kennedy Harcharik: Honor Award, Science Award, Math Award, Choir Award

Violeta Hernandez: Honor Award, Altar Server Award, Religion Award, Art Award

Stella Orozco: Honor Award, Art Award

Roman Reynolds: Honor Award, Social Studies Award

Sophia Snow: Honor Award, Physical Education Award, Choir Award

Trenton Studnicki: Honor Award, ELA Award, RISE Algebra Award, RISE Spanish

Families with their last child graduating from St. Michael are Alexa Barr, Ezeriah Gore, Kennedy Harcharik, Stella Orozco, Sophia Snow (Gotch) and Trenton Studnicki.