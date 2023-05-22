Road closures continue in Ottawa for sewer work

The intersection of Fourth Avenue and East Center Street in Ottawa, south to mid-block of Fourth Avenue, will be closed through the end of the day Friday, May 26.

Additionally, the closure of the intersection of Third Avenue and East Center Street, and the half block to the south has been extended through Friday, May 26.

Some residents in these areas will not have access to their driveways during the week. Those who will be affected have been notified.

Contractors report they are working toward having these streets and intersections open for Memorial Day weekend.