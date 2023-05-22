Police blotter: May 22, 2023

April L. Sharp, 41, of Mendota, was charged by La Salle police with domestic battery at 12:44 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 400 block of Third Street.
Ramiro Perez-Morales, 23, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police Friday on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) at Ottawa Avenue and Boyce Memorial Drive.
Dmetric R. Wyatt, 31, of Grand Ridge, was picked up by Ottawa police Friday on two DeKalb County warrants for failure to appear in the 300 block of East McKinley Road.
Heather Davies, 51, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police Saturday with driving while suspended at Madison and Clay streets.
Thomas M. Anderson, 35, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police Saturday with driving while revoked in the 1000 block of White Lane.
Keshia L. Miller, 24, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police Sunday with driving while suspended, no insurance, suspended registration and improper child restraint at West Norris Drive and Clinton Street.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.