Ottawa American Legion Auxiliary to distribute poppies May 25-26

The Ottawa American Legion Auxiliary Unit 33 announced it will have volunteers at several businesses in the Ottawa area on Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26. to distribute the bright red poppies for Memorial Day.

Honor fallen veterans and contribute to the continuing needs of veterans when members of the American Legion distribute the poppies in an exchange for a donation.

The Flanders Field poppy has become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain.

“Wear the poppy this Memorial Day weekend to honor and remember our fallen warriors who willingly served our nation and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said Idalia Stricklin, Ottawa American Legion poppy chair. “We must never forget.”

The poppy also honors hospitalized and disabled veterans who hand craft many of the red flowers. Making poppies provides a financial and therapeutic benefit to the veterans, as well as a benefit to thousands of other veterans and their families through the donations collected.

In the battlefields of Belgium during World War I, poppies grew wild amid the ravages of war. The overturned soils of battle enabled the poppy seeds to be covered, allowing them to grow and forever serve as a reminder of the bloodshed of war.