The Times Area Roundup: Sandwich softball, baseball fall in regional title games

The Sandwich softball team fell just short in Saturday’s Class 2A Johnsburg Regional championship, falling to the host Skyhawks 3-2 in 8 innings.
Allison Olson blasted a game-tying, two-out homer in the bottom of the seventh for Sandwich, which finished the season 14-13.
Aubrey Cyr doubled and Johanna Freemon singled for the Indians other hits in the contest. Cyr (8 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) suffered the tough-luck loss in the circle.
“We had phenomenal defense,” Sandwich coach Mattie McGuire said. “We ended our season above .500 and I’m so proud of the strides this team has made.”
BASEBALL
Wheaton Academy 11, Sandwich 0 (5 inn.): In the Class 2A Wheaton Academy Regional championship game, the host Warriors scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back in the win over the Indians (11-18).
Chance Lange and losing pitcher Hunter Pavia each has a single for Sandwich’s only hits in the game.