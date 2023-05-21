Streator Food Truck Festival attracts crowds to City Park

Thousands of visitors filled City Park in Streator on Saturday for the Food Truck Festival, which featured 19 food trucks, about 40 craft vendors, live bands and family yard games.

The food trucks varied from corn dogs to funnel cakes, along with Chinese, Polish, Mexican, Jamaican, barbecue, burgers, pizza, pretzels and other menu items.

The proceeds of the event go to the non-profit Streatscapes group, which helps to maintain and bring in new public art to the community. The group also was responsible for bringing the Walldogs to the city, which created several murals for the downtown.

Many attended Streator’s Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at City Park where many foods could be sampled at 19 different food trucks. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)