May 21, 2023
Shaw Local
Streator Food Truck Festival attracts crowds to City Park

Event benefits Streatscapes, which maintains and attracts public art to the city

By Shaw Local News Network
As her mother Kelly looks on, Sophie Duncan samples Mexican cuisine Saturday, May 20, 2023, at City Park in Streator during the Food Truck Festival. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Thousands of visitors filled City Park in Streator on Saturday for the Food Truck Festival, which featured 19 food trucks, about 40 craft vendors, live bands and family yard games.

The food trucks varied from corn dogs to funnel cakes, along with Chinese, Polish, Mexican, Jamaican, barbecue, burgers, pizza, pretzels and other menu items.

The proceeds of the event go to the non-profit Streatscapes group, which helps to maintain and bring in new public art to the community. The group also was responsible for bringing the Walldogs to the city, which created several murals for the downtown.

Many attended Streator’s Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at City Park where many foods could be sampled at 19 different food trucks. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Some lines were long at many of the 19 different food trucks during Streator’s Food Truck Festival at City Park, including this one for Cruisin' Concessions. Live entertainment and 40 craft vendors also were on hand. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)