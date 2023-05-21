Police blotter: May 21, 2023

Zebediah Strickland, 28, of Streator, was arrested by Streator police on the 600 block of East Livingston Street on a complaint of domestic battery. He was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
Streator police took a report at 6:11 p.m. Saturday of miscellaneous tools stolen from the 200 block of North Wasson Street.
Nicholas R. Henderson, 35, of Arlington, was arrested by Mendota police Saturday on the 100 block of Second Avenue on a complaint of violation of conditions of pretrial release. Henderson was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Charles E. Stevens, 28, of Joliet, was cited by Mendota police Saturday near the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Meriden Street on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.