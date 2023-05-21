NCAT to host ribbon cutting in Ottawa for new covered parking lot

North Central Area Transit, or NCAT, is hosting a ribbon cutting 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, to celebrate the completion of their new covered parking lot at NCAT’s Transit Center, 1784 Chessie Lane, Ottawa.

This project is important to NCAT because it will help keep the vehicles protected from sun and weather while bringing Ottawa operations to one location.

This project began February 2022 with the construction of the parking lot funded through an Illinois Department of Transportation capital grant from 2014. The roof project, which began December 2022, was funded through Rebuild Illinois grant funds awarded to the city of Ottawa and NCAT in 2021. The city of Ottawa and NCAT provided matching funds for the grant projects, as well.