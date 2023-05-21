City-wide clean up planned in Streator

Live Well Streator is partnering with the city of Streator and multiple other Streator-area community organizations during Community Health Improvement Week.

Citywide clean up will take place in parks, trails and other public areas.

Groups of all sizes, ages and skill level who are interested in taking part in this community-wide effort to make Streator even more beautiful can sign up at the link below or contact event volunteer coordinators Jessica Pastirik and Paul Webster from Central Church of Christ at 815-673-1581 or connect@centrallive.net.