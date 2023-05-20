Streator High School names May 2023 students of the month

Streator High School honored its students of the month for May 2023 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.

The students are Addison Mumm for the Career and Technical Ed Department (advanced ag/agriscience); Adrianna Ashlock for the English/World Language Department (creative writing); Alejandro Villalobos for the English/World Language Department (Spanish I); Kylie Nettleingham for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (AP music theory/band/jazz band); Andrew Warwick for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (geography); Tatiana Huntley for Guided Program for Success Department (GPS); Reinier Keylard for Health & Fitness/Physical Education/Drivers Ed Department (PE); Nolan Lukach for Math Department (advanced algebra); Cailey Gwaltney for Science Department (forensic science and college biology); and Haddon Olbera for Student Services Department (biology).