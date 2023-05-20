Reddick Library in Ottawa to lead program to make suncatchers

Using recycled materials, Reddick Library patrons will have an opportunity during Monday’s crafter hours to make a suncatcher to hang and enjoy.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, the Ottawa library will lead an adult program to make a glass gem suncatcher. Registration is required, as spots are limited because of the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for the class, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk at 1010 Canal St.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23: Harry Potter Book Club, fourth through 12th grades. The club will discuss the second half of “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” (chapters 16 to 30). New members are always welcome to attend. Share your thoughts on the book, then stay for a game and a treat.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27: The Loop Group, adults. Learn how to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.

Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29: Library will be closed in observation of Memorial Day.