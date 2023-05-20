Police blotter: May 20, 2023

Jamie L. Zinke, 44, of Mendota, was cited by Mendota police 3:35 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Main and Burlington streets on a complaint of DUI.
Ronald Meyer, 61, of Streator, was arrested by Streator police 7:49 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of West Morrell Street on a complaint of domestic battery. Meyer was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Arturo Hermosillo, 38, of Mendota, turned himself into Mendota police 9:10 p.m. Friday on a La Salle County failure to appear in court warrant for a charge of driving with suspended registration.
Antonio R. Gomez, 52, of Mendota, was arrested by Mendota police 7:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Fourth Street on a La Salle County failure to appear in court warrant on a charge of driving while license revoked.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.