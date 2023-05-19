Waltham expects large student body in 2023-24 school year

Waltham Elementary won’t be overcrowded this fall – the still-new school is quite spacious – but the faculty might have to do a little juggling to accommodate some of the large class sizes.

Superintendent Kristi Eager reported Thursday that Waltham anticipates 30 to 32 students in the pre-kindergarten program and a generally large student body. With the notable exception of sixth grade (17 students), most grade levels will have a headcount in the upper 20s and there will be 38 in the eighth grade.

Eager said the plan is to utilize co-teachers until the faculty gets the hang of things, but, “I feel quite confident we will have enough space.”

Separately, the board set fees as follows. Registration fee and technology fee, which are both were required, are $90 and $30, respectively. Optional yearbook and milk fees are $15.60 and $58.80, respectively. Activity fees are $50 and the music fee is $50. There will be a late registration fee of $50 per student for any student not registered before Friday, Aug. 4.

Also, board member Kim Morello took the oath of office Thursday and begins her first full term of office. Morello, a previous appointee, was elected to her first full term in April.

Finally, it looks as if a committee will be formed to review Waltham’s mascot before the start of the new school year. Kylie Mattioda, who also is a Utica village trustee, inquired as to when a team would be identified to consider the future of the school’s mascot name.

Eager answered the committee would likely be assembled this summer.

“I don’t want to rush things and force the issue,” Eager said.

Other matters:

Bids will be accepted for the cleared parcel where Waltham North had stood. The bid opening will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 14. Minimum bid on the 5.4 acres is $81,000

A committee meeting was scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, to discuss sundry issues

Eager announced part-time maintenance help needed

The board next meets June 21.